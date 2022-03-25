How to reach Heroic rank in Free Fire MAX in Season 12

After the conclusion of a ranked season in Free Fire MAX, the players' ranks are soft reset, and they must begin their quest to the top of the rank ladder again. The game has a separate ranking system for the two prominent modes – clash squad and battle royale.

CS-Ranked Season 11 concluded on 24 March, and Season 12 is now underway. Since the season started recently, it has given gamers an excellent opportunity to advance their ranks and reach Heroic, one of the higher ranks in the game. Appropriate preparation and systematic gameplay should not be the most challenging task.

Tips to reach Heroic in Clash Squad Season 12 in Free Fire MAX

1) Playing with a team

When players want to improve their rank in Free Fire MAX, playing as a team makes it significantly smoother since it facilitates greater teamwork and communication, necessary for winning more games.

Users should avoid the solo queue as they may or may not receive excellent teammates, making it extremely tough to advance through the rankings. Some may not even have the same skill level, thus adding to the difficulty.

As a result, gamers should ensure that they queue up with at least one other friend.

2) Character and pet

K with Jota, Miguel and Dasha can be a good choice for the clash squad (Image via Garena)

The battle royale and clash squad modes are vastly different in Free Fire MAX, and as a result, players must select characters that are more suited for the latter mode. Generally, it is considered better to have a healing ability like K, Alok, or Dimitri and create a combination around them for an advantage over their opponent.

Such combinations can provide a constant source of HP, which can help win the necessary rounds. Even Wukong can help in close range

The selection of pets also depends on the character being utilized as their skills must be synced to offer an advantage. Overall, pets like Mr. Waggor, Rockie, Ottero, and Detective Panda can be good options.

3) Gameplay

To be successful in the clash squad mode in Free Fire MAX, it is necessary to maintain a sense of balance in the gameplay. Rushing in and charging straight ahead may catch opponents off guard. However, it will often result in a quick loss of a round.

Users should plan strategically, seize essential compounds, and attempt to eliminate players. It is essential to trade the teammate in case they are destroyed.

It is preferable to play relatively passively than start the round with a man disadvantage. Additionally, gamers should carry a shotgun or SMG to fight in close-range combat, often occurring.

Another critical aspect of the mode is making the purchases together. Players should drop weapons to teammates who do not have enough credit to get one, ensuring that there is no weak link.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

