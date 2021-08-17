How to reach Heroic tier in Free Fire in August 2021

The famous Battle Royale title Free Fire features a ranked system for its two modes: BR and CS. BR-ranked is in its Season 22, ending on 28 August, while CS-ranked S8 will end on 29 September this year.

Both ranked variants of Free Fire's Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes feature various tiers and sub-tiers. Each level in either ranked mode offers unique rewards after players rank up.

The competition in Free Fire has made it difficult for players to rank up, and reaching a higher tier like Heroic requires a proper strategy, skills, weapons, characters and team support.

Today's article will discuss some tips and tricks to reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire.

Free Fire Ranked mode: Tips to reach Heroic tier

HUD and sensitivity

Ideal sensitivity for quick movements and efficient aiming (Image via Free Fire)

Players should have a good command of the in-game controls. HUD layout and sensitivity settings are among the most crucial factors for the same in Free Fire.

Gamers can tweak the layout of the controls and adjust the sensitivity for better results in the game. These adjustments will assist with in-game movement and aiming.

Practice before grinding

Practice hard in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Reaching the Heroic tier in Free Fire requires players to consistently grind in ranked mode. However, before grinding hard, players need to practice in Free Fire. They should work on their movement and aim in training grounds.

This practice will help them get more comfortable with controls during an actual match. The experience gained through practicing hard will also pay off by improving the overall skill set of the player.

Landing

Free Fire's Bermuda Map (Image via Free Fire)

Landing in a decent spot in Free Fire is essential for survival, securing good loot, and gaining an early game advantage. Picking up and landing in suitable locations on a map provides a headstart to players in a Free Fire match. Gamers can also claim early kills after getting well equipped in the early stages.

Getting kills through controlled aggression

Score kills through controlled aggression (Image via YouTube/Total Gaming)

Players have different strategies and game plans regarding their approach in a game. However, it is an aggressive playstyle that works most of the time.

Gamers can choose suitable characters for their aggressive strategies. Controlled aggression with a decent character and powerful weapon is the perfect combination to secure kills in Free Fire.

However, players need to refrain from rushing on opponents carelessly.

Attempt to survive

Survival is the key to Booyah in Free Fire (Image via YouTube/AnonymousYT)

Survival is arguably the most significant aspect of any Battle Royale game. Players should employ all of their skills to survive till the final stages of the game.

They can rush on vulnerable enemies and refrain from fighting with skillful opponents early in the game. Surviving until the end of the game boosts rank immensely in Free Fire.

Team support and co-ordination is another factor that helps in survival till the last stages. Hence, gamers should try to play ranked games with their regular squads rather than random teammates.

