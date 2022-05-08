How to register for Free Fire Advance Server (OB34) and download APK in May 2022

Free Fire Advance Servers receive a great deal of attention since they effectively provide players with an opportunity to get a sneak peek at upcoming game features. It is essentially a test server to which only those selected and given an Activation Code have access.

With the game’s OB34 release date approaching, the community has begun to seek information regarding its Advance Server. The developers have already disclosed the exact timeline and have opened the registration process, through which users may be able to get the Activation Code.

Note: The game is banned in India and users from the country must not download and install it on their devices.

Details on how to register and download the Free Fire Advance Server (OB34)

Steps to register

As registrations for the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB34 version have opened up, players may follow the guide provided below to enroll themselves:

Step 1: Users must first open any web browser and head to the Advance Server website. They may use the link provided below for the same purpose:

Advance Server website: Click here.

Any one of these two methods can be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the respective webpage, gamers can sign in using any one of the two options: Facebook and Google.

The form will ask users to enter all these details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A form will then appear on their screen, where they must enter these details:

1) Name

2) Email address

3) Phone number

Step 4: Finally, individuals can submit the form to complete the registrations.

They can then wait for Garena’s response to the Activation Code. Once received, they will be able to enjoy the Free Fire Advance Server after it starts on 12 May.

How to download

The Free Fire Advance Server download procedure has not yet begun, but it will likely start on 12 May, when the server becomes live. Once it commences, the following are the general steps to take to obtain the APK file:

Step 1: Login using the same account utilized during the registration process.

Step 2: Gamers will then be able to find the ‘Download APK’ button, using which they can acquire the Advance Server’s APK file.

They will need to ensure sufficient storage space on their devices for the download and installation.

Step 3: Lastly, after the download is over, they can install it and input the Activation Code to access the server.

It should be noted that the Free Fire Advance Server is a separate client, and gamers will not have to delete the regular version.

