How to register and get Free Fire OB32 Advance Server’s Activation Code

Before releasing a new edition of Free Fire, the developers of the game organize an Advance Server where players can test out new features. With the OB32 version on the horizon, its Advance Server has been made available for download, allowing users to delve into the new version and explore all that the title has to offer.

In the new version, developers have included a unique pet, weapons, and other cosmetic features. The majority of the new content available on the server will most likely be included in the final release.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: Step-by-step guide on the registration process to get Activation Code

Regarding the Activation Code, the developers of Free Fire state:

“Use Activation Code to log in to the Advance Server. A limited number of codes available. Register now and receive your code.”

This is a snippet of the Advance Server's FAQ (Image via Free Fire)

“Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you did not receive the Activation Code, please wait for our response.”

This implies that there are a limited number of codes distributed by Garena for the Advance Server. Users are not guaranteed access even after registering.

Registering for the Advance Server

To register themselves on Free Fire’s Advance Server, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the Advance Server Registration website, or click the link here.

Step 2: Players will first be asked to sign in using either Google or Facebook. Once they do so, individuals will be redirected to the form.

Step 3: Players have to fill in general information about themselves, such as email address, full name, and phone number. After filling out these details, submit the form.

Completing these steps will register users for the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server, and they can wait for the developers’ response.

Using this code, gamers can gain access to the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

If gamers receive the Activation Code, they can proceed to download the APK file. They can find a guide about the same here.

