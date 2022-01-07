Steps to download Free Fire Advance Server for OB32 update: Link and activation method revealed

With the release of the Advanced Server for Free Fire OB32 update, players can now preview a variety of upcoming features. Its arrival has amplified the excitement surrounding the release of the OB32 version, which is scheduled to be launched in the next couple of weeks.

Interested users can download the test server, i.e., the Advance Server, into their devices to look at the new aspects. They will be required to get the APK file to accomplish the same purpose.

How to download Free Fire OB32 Advance Server using APK file

Garena has made the APK directly available on the Free Fire Advance Server website. Players can download it by following the steps below:

Step 1: Navigate to the official Free Fire OB32 Advance Server website. Click here to visit it.

Step 2: As the next step, users must sign in using either of the two options available: Google or Facebook.

Step 3: On their screens, players will find an option stating ‘Download APK,’ clicking on which will start the download process for the APK file.

Clicking on the option will start the APK file downloaded (Image via Garena)

Note: The APK download is 770 MB in size, so gamers are required to ensure there is sufficient space on the device to download and install the OB32 Advance Server.

Step 4: Players can finally install the file after they have enabled the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting.

Step 5: Once the installation goes through successfully, users can open the application for the test server and sign in via ‘Guest.’ Consequently, they will be asked to enter an Activation Code, and doing so will give them access.

Note: The Activation Code is essential to get into the server.

If an error arises during the installation process, gamers can redownload the file and follow the aforementioned steps.

Activation method

Activation Code is necessary for getting access (Image via Free Fire)

Activation Code is a unique code that players must enter if they want to get into the Free Fire Advance Server. It will be provided after the registration process. However, due to the limited space, not everyone will receive it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu