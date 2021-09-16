How to set invisible names in Free Fire using Unicode characters

While initially setting up a Free Fire account, a nickname/in-game name has to be entered by the players, and it is one of their major identities in the battle royale title. Setting a unique name is one of the things that most users wish they paid more attention to.

According to many, a stylish moniker/nickname separates them from their opponents. Thus, they seek methods through which they can achieve the same.

In Free Fire, it is possible for players to set an invisible/blank name by using U+3164, known as the Hangul Filler. Here's a look at the process.

A guide on how to set invisible names in Free Fire

Step 1: First, players need to copy U+3164 and paste it into the Notes app on their devices. This link will take them to the webpage where the Hangul Filler can be found.

Players have to copy the Hangul Filler.

Step 2: Following that, they should copy any random letters in superscript format and paste them below the Hangul Filler (U+3164) that they had earlier entered.

The letters have to be pasted below the "Hangul Filler."

Note: These letters must be in superscript format. Users can create them using websites such as Lingojam.

Step 3: Lastly, all they need to do is "Select All" and click on the "Copy" option. They must then paste this in the field where they change their Free Fire username.

Gamers can watch the following video to learn about the same process:

The steps to changing the name in Free Fire

Step 1: Players should start Free Fire on their devices and click on the "Profile Banner" on the top-left corner of the lobby.

Step 2: As shown in the image below, users are required to click on the "Edit" icon:

Players should tap on this icon. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The "Player Info" box will show up. Gamers should then tap on the icon present beside their existing nickname.

The icon beside the existing nickname should be pressed. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Lastly, they need to paste the text that they had earlier copied in here.

Users will have to finally click on the "390 Diamonds" option to alter their nickname. Diamonds will be deducted, and as a result, the name will be changed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi