How to get free Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint in Free Fire MAX India server

Getting free rewards in Free Fire MAX has become easier thanks to events that the developers introduce on a pretty regular basis. This is particularly beneficial for free-to-play users who cannot spend money on diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

One of the most recent events to be introduced to the battle royale title is “Mission: Try CS Buffs.” It rewards several items to users who play and win a certain number of matches in CS-Ranked.

The event’s main attraction is the Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint, which is quite appealing and significantly improves the visual appearance of the characters.

Free Fire MAX guide: Get free Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint

This new event commenced yesterday and rewards free face paint (Image via Garena)

The "Mission: Try CS Buffs" event was introduced to the Indian server of Garena Free Fire MAX yesterday, 16 December 2022, and will run till 18 November 2022. Gamers must complete a few simple tasks to get the Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint and other rewards.

The following is a rundown of the missions that need to be completed to get free items:

Play 1 CS-Ranked match in the game: 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 January 2023)

Play 3 CS-Ranked matches in the game: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 January 2023)

Booyah 10 times in CS-Ranked: Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint

It would take users a few hours to complete the tasks, and they aren’t that hard to accomplish. They are advised to play with a squad/friends as this will make it easier for them.

Steps to claim Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint

Listed below are the steps you may follow to claim Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint for free:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and head to the “Events” section.

You will have to select the "Mission: Try CS Buffs" event to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the various events appear on your screen, select the “Mission: Try CS Buffs” event.

Step 3: The rewards will be displayed, and you may finally tap on the “Claim” button to get the three rewards mentioned above.

The vouchers can be used by visiting the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX. On the other hand, you can end up equipping the Ice-cold Rock Spirit Face Paint through the “Vault” section.

Free pet and pet skin (15 December 2022 – 18 December 2022)

Win Pet & Pet Skin is another great event running in the game (Image via Garena)

In addition to the event mentioned above, another great event running within Free Fire MAX is “Win Pet & Pet Skin.” It provides the Flash pet for free, and gamers can also receive the special “Pet Skin: Footie Flash.”

The different missions to complete the event are:

Deal 2000 damage: Pet Skin: Footie Flash

Play 60 minutes: 3x Flash Boxes

Kill 20 enemies: 3x Flash Boxes

Get Booyah 10 times: 3x Flash Boxes

Users should not miss out on this opportunity since rewards like these are rare. Check out more details regarding the event by clicking this link.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes