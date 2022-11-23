How to get rare football jerseys, emotes and more in Free Fire MAX this week

FIFA World Cup 2022 has kicked off, and like most of the popular games, Free Fire MAX and Free Fire are also commemorating the big sporting event. Garena has added new football-themed collectibles to the game via the latest Super Kick event in Free Fire and FF MAX.

As part of the latest in-game time-limited event, fans will be able to grab a Chrono-themed costume bundle, football jerseys, emotes, and various other items. However, one will need Soccer Tokens to redeem each reward from the prize pool of the Super Kick event.

Free Fire MAX: A guide on how to attain rare rewards via the Super Kick event

The exchange store of the Super Kick event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The latest event in Free Fire MAX OB37 version became available on Monday, November 22, 2022. However, players will have plenty of time on their hands as the event will go offline on December 19, 2022. Thus, to grab Chrono Top Scorer Bundle, various football jerseys, and many more, one will need to acquire sufficient Soccer Tokens before the event's end date.

One must spend diamonds on kicks to receive Soccer Tokens at random in the Super Kick event (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how one can unlock different rewards via the Super Kick event in the game:

Step 1: Launch Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (exclusively for Android emulator users).

If you still need to install the latest version (OB37) of the game on your device, be it Android or iOS/iPadOS, head to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to update the application.

After the completion of the download and installation, you can launch the game on your device. Furthermore, ensure to download additional update files.

Step 2: Log into the latest game version using any method of your preference.

You can also use a guest login to enter the game, but it will not be the best idea if players want to spend real money in the game. Guest accounts often lose data after uninstallation or updates.

However, if your account is linked to a specific platform, your in-game progress, including stats, purchases, diamonds, and more, will be saved online. Therefore, ensure to bind your account before making any in-app purchases.

Step 3: Enter the game and click the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: On the "Events" tab, you can access "Super Kick." Tap the "Go to" button to redirect to the event page.

Step 5: On the event page, you can draw a random number of Soccer Tokens using diamonds on kicks. One kick will cost 40 diamonds, while five turns will cost 180.

Kick the ball multiple times to accumulate enough Soccer Tokens from the event.

Step 6: You can tap the "Exchange Store" button to view the prizes available at the event.

Once you have collected enough Soccer Tokens by spending Free Fire MAX diamonds, use the same to redeem your desired reward.

