Free Fire MAX Super Kick event: Get rare football jerseys and more rewards

The new Super Kick event is live on Free Fire MAX, reintroducing an entire collection of football-themed items, including jerseys, emotes, and more. Players cannot draw the rewards for free but will have to spend diamonds to receive a special Soccer Token.

Subsequently, they can exchange the tokens for the preferred items through the exchange section. The event kicked off on November 22, 2022, and will remain accessible until December 19, 2022. Thus, users have enough time to add exclusive items to their collections.

Get exclusive cosmetics from the Free Fire MAX Super Kick event

The new Super Kick event has commenced on the Free Fire MAX Indian server and is designed slightly differently. You have to make kicks by spending diamonds to receive special Soccer Tokens. A single kick costs 40 diamonds, while five kicks retail at 180 diamonds.

After accumulating enough tokens, you can trade them for the preferred items. The exchange store of the event features the following items, and the requirements for the tokens are as follows:

The exchange section of the event (Image via Garena)

Chrono Top Scorer Bundle – 60 Soccer Token

Pampas Eagle – 40 Soccer Token

Iron Tank – 40 Soccer Token

Bullfighter – 40 Soccer Token

La Coq Gaulois – 40 Soccer Token

Three Lions – 40 Soccer Token

Navigator – 40 Soccer Token

Red Devils – 40 Soccer Token

The Claw of Charrua – 40 Soccer Token

Winged Hussar – 40 Soccer Token

Aztec Eagle – 40 Soccer Token

Caribbean Hurricane – 40 Soccer Token

Golden Caffeine – 40 Soccer Token

Inca Warrior – 40 Soccer Token

Taegeuk Tiger – 40 Soccer Token

Grenade – Magenta Football – 20 Soccer Token

No. 18 Green Jersey (Bottom) – 20 Soccer Token

NO. 10 Ruby Jersey (Bottom) – 20 Soccer Token

Conqueror’s Blue – 20 Soccer Token

King of Lions – 20 Soccer Token

Red Seas Breeze – 20 Soccer Token

Blue Shorts – 20 Soccer Token

White Hurricane – 20 Soccer Token

Shadows – 20 Soccer Token

Shining Boot – 10 Soccer Token

Silver Boot – 10 Soccer Token

Chrono – 20 Soccer Token

Chrono’s Deluxe Bundle – 40 Soccer Token

Chrono’s Bounty Hunter Bundle – 35 Soccer Token

Top Scorer emote – 40 Soccer Token

Sii! – 25 Soccer Token

The Victor – 25 Soccer Token

Cube Fragment – 3 Soccer Token

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2022) – 3 Soccer Token

Cyber Bounty Hunter (AUG + MP5) – 3 Soccer Token

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate – 2 Soccer Token

Scan – 1 Soccer Token

Bounty Token – 1 Soccer Token

Steps to procure rewards from the Super Kick event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in the section given below to receive the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event:

Step 1: Access the Super Kick event interface in Free Fire MAX.

Spend diamonds to receive tokens at random (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Make the desired number of kicks by spending diamonds to randomly receive Soccer Tokens.

Step 3: Click on the Exchange Store option in the bottom left corner and press the button below the preferred item to redeem it.

Finally, cosmetics and emotes can be equipped from the vault section.

