Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, win rate, monthly earnings, and more in 2022

Shivam is an accomplished Free Fire content creator on YouTube, with his primary channel, Nonstop Gaming, already having garnered 2.87 million subscribers. His reputation as a YouTuber stems from regularly hosting matches between well-known players from multiple servers and posting gameplay clips.

Apart from his primary channel, Shivam has also launched Nonstop FF (412k subscribers), where he posts similar Free Fire content. He also has more than 98k followers on his Instagram handle.

What is Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire ID?

Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire ID is 375342167. The Indian content creator maintains the following stats in the battle royale title as of November 22, 2022:

BR Career stats

Nonstop Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has played 1098 solo matches and has come out undefeated 111 times, retaining a win rate of 5.84%. The YouTuber has taken down 3048 opponents with 709 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.71 and a headshot rate of 23.26%,

Shivam has also played 1203 duo matches and has claimed first place 169 times, retaining a win rate of 14.04%. He has notched 2654 frags with 616 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot rate of 23.21%.

Nonstop Gaming has also contested in 13036 squad games and outclassed his opponents on 2633 occasions, securing a win rate of 20.19%. He has acquired 37959 kills and 10508 headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 3.65 and a headshot rate of 27.68%.

BR Ranked stats

Nonstop Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator hasn't played a single ranked game during Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 30.

CS Career stats

Nonstop Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 2948 Clash Squad matches so far and has triumphed 1602 times, acquiring a win rate of 54.34%. With 22553 eliminations and 15402 headshots, Nonstop Gaming has notched a KDA of 1.96 and a headshot rate of 54.34%.

Note: The images and stats used in the article have been taken from Free Fire MAX. Additionally, the numbers will change as the YouTuber plays more games in the battle royale title.

Rank and guild details

Nonstop Gaming is ranked in Silver 1 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Bronze 3 in CS-Ranked Season 16. He heads the NG Esports guild, whose ID is 65863865. The guild has a glory of 3680371.

Monthly income

Nonstop Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that the "Nonstop Gaming" YouTube channel approximately makes between $2K and $32.4K every month. Similarly, the yearly income for the channel ranges from $24.3K and $388.7K.

YouTube channel

Shivam has consistently produced content for the Nonstop Gaming channel for over three years. He has uploaded over 670 videos, which have amassed a staggering total of 447 million views.

In 2021, his channel reached the coveted one million subscriber mark, and the number of subscribers doubled later in the same year. His subscriber count is currently approaching three million.

Social Blade also reports that the channel's subscriber count grew by 30k in the last 30 days. The views increased by 8.097 million during the same time frame.

