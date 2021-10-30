How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Diwali Top up event and claim free Gloo Wall skin

During festivals, collaborations, and other special occasions, Garena brings events to Free Fire. Consequently, a large number of themed items found their way into the quick-paced battle royale title.

To commemorate Diwali, a slew of unique events have been added to the game's Indian server, providing players with the chance to earn various incentives. One of them is the top-up event, where users have to purchase a given number of diamonds to get the set rewards.

Free Fire: Steps to top-up diamonds and get free Gloo Wall skin

Upon purchasing 300 diamonds, players will get the Gloo Wall skin (Image via Free Fire)

Given the completion of the Diwali Top Up 2, Garena has added a third one, through which the players can get their hands on two exclusive rewards:

3x AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate: Purchase 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills: Purchase 300 diamonds

Since popular top-up websites like Codashop and Games Kharido aren't working at the moment, players have to use the in-game center to purchase the given number of diamonds.

Here are the steps to follow

Step 1: The first step is to launch Free Fire on their smartphones. Once the game has been opened, tap on the "Diamond" symbol at the very top of the screen.

Users should tap on this icon to get redirected to the in-game top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players will be redirected to the in-game top-up center upon clicking on it. Choose the desired quantity of diamonds.

Here are the price of diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: To complete the process, players have to proceed with the payment. Following completion, the in-game currency will be added to their Free Fire account.

After the purchase is complete, the diamonds will be rewarded (Image via Free Fire)

After that, they will have to claim the rewards manually:

Step 1: To access the Diwali events section, press the "Diya" symbol on the lobby screen.

Step 2: You'll find a claim button next to the rewards under the "Diwali Top Up III" tab. You can subsequently redeem the respective items.

