How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Season 39 Elite Pass

Elite Pass is among the highly desired items in Free Fire. Players can acquire a multitude of different in-game items such as skins and bundles by accumulating a certain number of badges. Users who have bought the Elite Bundle will also be able to obtain badges by spending diamonds.

Each pass is effective for one month, and Garena releases a new one on the first day of every month. With the commencement of Season 39's Elite Pass called "Wildland Walkers," the developers released numerous cosmetic items.

How to purchase diamonds for Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass

Players may purchase diamonds from several sources, including through the in-game top-up center and via third-party websites like Codashop and Games Kharido.

Games Kharido has emerged to become one of the most popular options amongst players to get in-game currency. This is because it offers them a 100 percent bonus on their first purchase and a 10 percent bonus on each purchase made after that.

Here's how players can use Games Kharido and buy Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1: Players should begin by visiting the Games Kharido website; they can do so by clicking on the link.

Users should select the Free Fire option and then log in to their ID (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: After that, gamers should select "Free Fire" and then log in using either their Facebook account or Player ID.

Step 3: The list of top-up choices will be displayed on the screen. Users should select the number of diamonds they wish to purchase and the desired payment method.

Step 4: Press the "Proceed to Payment" option. Following a successful payment, the diamonds will be added to the player's account within a short period of time.

Cost of diamonds at Games Kharido

Here is the cost of diamonds for the first purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

(Note: This is with the 100% bonus, which is only on the first purchase. While on the subsequent purchase, only 10% extra diamonds will be provided.)

Users need 499 diamonds for Elite Pass (Image via Free Fire

If users are purchasing diamonds for the first time, they can only buy 310 diamond packs which will also provide them with 310 bonus diamonds as the 100% bonus. In total, they will receive 620 diamonds that will be sufficient to get the Free Fire Elite Pass. However, this will not be the case in case users have already bought diamonds from the site prior.

Edited by Shaheen Banu