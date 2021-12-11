How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get rare Katana skin for free

Diamonds are extremely valuable in Free Fire, with users requiring this premium in-game currency to purchase items within the game and participate in events that reap exclusive rewards.

Players must purchase in-game currency as it cannot be earned. Developers incentivize them to get diamonds by introducing several top-up events that provide freebies or additional currency, offering a better worth on the money spent.

The Ice Feather Top Up event is the most recent, featuring a Katana skin and Bandana as rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds to get top up rewards (Katana) in Free Fire

The new Top Up event was added on 8 December 2021 and provides multiple rewards for purchasing 500 diamonds. Contrastingly, users will only need to purchase 200 diamonds for Katana – Ice Feather.

Both items are free in-game because users need to purchase diamonds using real money and not spend it to receive the items.

Additionally, GamesKharido and Codashop, which used to offer top up options, are not available. Thus, gamers have to purchase diamonds directly within the game. The steps for it are as follows:

Click on the + icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players can load Free Fire on the device and then tap on the + button present besides the existing number of diamonds that users possess.

Select the desired option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Several top up options will come up on the screen. Gamers can tap on the desired option.

As stated earlier, players will have to purchase at least 200 diamonds to get the Katana skin and a total of 500 diamonds for the mask.

Make the payment to receive the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, they will have to complete the transaction by paying through the option added to their Google account.

Step 4: Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will be reflected in their account.

Users can claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: They can subsequently collect the corresponding items. To do this, they can open the events section by tapping on the calendar icon and then select Ice Feather Top Up to claim the rewards.

Gamers should note that these rewards will only be available until 12 December 2021, and interested users must quickly avail this offer.

