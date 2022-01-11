How to top up Free Fire diamonds and get rare Katana skin for free

Top up events are among the features developers frequently add to Free Fire. Presently, the special ‘SpaceSpeaker’ is running in the battle royale title, and it features two distinctive rewards that individuals can get upon purchasing a particular number of diamonds.

Taking place from 10 January to 14 January, it is only open for a few days, so users who wish to obtain either the Legendary Iced Glare backpack or a Rare katana skin must complete the required objectives.

Free Fire: Guide to refill diamonds and get Katana skin

There are two unique rewards that gamers can obtain through the event (Image via Free Fire)

The Rare katana skin, called ‘Katana – Black Honor’, will be provided to users via the top-up event if they purchase a total of 200 diamonds. They will have to rely on the in-game center due to the inaccessibility of websites such as Codashop and Games Kharido.

These are the steps that users can follow:

Step 1: Start Free Fire, and on the main lobby, individuals are required to tap on this icon:

Clicking on this tab will take the users to the top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will redirect gamers to the in-game top-up center, where they can choose the desired number of diamonds to purchase.

Players can refill 100 diamonds (INR 80) twice to complete the required objective for obtaining the Katana skin. Alternatively, they can also complete the 310 diamonds (INR 250) top-up.

Step 3: Next, gamers will have to make the payment using any suitable method. Once it goes through successfully, the top-up will be completed, and they will be able to claim the rewards.

Steps to redeem and equip Katana skin

Step 1: After the above steps are over, players must visit the top-up event section.

Step 2: They will find a ‘Claim’ button next to the skin, clicking on which will complete the redemption.

Step 3: Later, individuals can head to the ‘Weapon’ section and equip the skin through the ‘Armory’ tab.

Edited by Ravi Iyer