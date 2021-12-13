5 best Free Fire weapon skins released in 2021

Gun skins have become a significant part of Garena Free Fire as they improve specific attributes of guns, hence boosting the overall performance. The developers release new ones regularly, and users often go to great lengths to obtain them, even if it means spending hundreds of diamonds.

In 2021 tons of new ones were released as a part of events, collaborations, and more. Here are the five best skins that were made available this year.

Note: Choice of gun skins vary from user to user, and this article is based on the writer’s opinion.

Which are the best skins released in Free Fire this year?

5) M1014 – Green Flame Draco

M1014 – Green Flame Draco was incorporated to the Indian server of the battle royale title on 8 May, and users were able to acquire this exclusive gun skin until 6 June. It was later reintroduced and was available for one week in early November.

Here are the stats boosted by this weapon:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

4) XM8 – Destiny Guardian

XM8 – Destiny Guardian (Image via Free Fire)

This Evo gun skin is pretty incredible for those users who prefer using the XM8 in Garena Free Fire. Using the 'Destiny Lightning' token, it can be leveled up to unlock various privileges, including an exclusive emote and more.

The following are the effects applied if this skin is equipped:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

3) UMP – Booyah Day 2021

During November, the game celebrated Booyah Day. While the festivities were in full swing, this unique gun skin made its way into the game via the recently finished Faded Wheel. It is another skin that players can upgrade, and they would have to use the 'Booyah Power' tokens to do the same.

With UMP – Booyah Day 2021, these attributes get increased:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

2) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

MP40 – Predatory Cobra is considered the best MP40 skin ever added to Free Fire. It initially made its way into the battle royale title in February when the 'Project Cobra' events were going on. Players will need to utilize Venomous Fang tokens to unlock the privileges of this skin.

Given below are the changes caused by MP40 – Predatory Cobra:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

SCAR - Megalodon Alpha (Image via Free Fire)

Megalodon Alpha was the third Evo gun skin introduced in the game, and it was the first one that was incorporated this year. Many consider it to be the best option for SCAR alongside Cupid and Ultimate Titan. To upgrade it, the Shark Tooth tokens are required by players.

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha leads to the following effects:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Disclaimer: “+” stands for increased, whereas “-” means decreased.

Edited by Shaheen Banu