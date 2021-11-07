M1014 Green Flame Draco Gun returning to Free Fire: All you need to know

Although Free Fire features a plethora of gun skins that are visually appealing and pack a great set of attributes, nothing compares to the demand for an Evo gun skin. These are unique gun skins that players may further upgrade by spending special tokens, enabling a range of perks and privileges like enhanced appearances, emotes, effects, and abilities.

Garena recently relaunched one of the most desired Blue Flame Draco AK. The AK skin was included in the Faded Wheel and was only available for a timed period. Following its comeback, the developers have revealed with the reintroduction of the M1014 Green Flame Draco.

Free Fire to relaunch M1014 Green Flame Draco soon

The revelation about the comeback of M1014 Green Flame Draco was made today via a post on the official social media handles. The teaser/trailer for the relaunch said:

“The M1014 that you have been waiting for, Green Flame Dracon M1014, is coming soon.”

The developers did not shed any light on the mode of acquiring the exclusive gun skin upon or the date for the reintroduction. However, several leaks around its availability have surfaced.

According to popular data miner, KnightClown, the M1014 Evo Gun Faded Wheel will be available in the Indian server on 8 November 2021. However, this is a leaked date as official dates are yet to be disclosed.

M1014 Green Flame Draco

The appearance and attribute of level 8 (Image via Free Fire)

The M1014 Green Flame Draco was initially added to Free Fire in May 2021 and certainly makes the firearm more potent with the attributes like:

Damage: ‘+’

Rate of Fire: ‘++’

Reload Speed: ‘-‘

Note: These attributes are at the highest level.

Players need a special Dragon Fang to evolve the M1014 skin. These can be easily obtained from events, or they can be purchased via the store.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen