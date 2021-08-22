How to top up Free Fire diamonds in India: Official and third-party options explained

As with numerous other titles, Free Fire features a multitude of cosmetic items in the game. It is not uncommon for developers to introduce new and exclusive content, such as costume bundles, skins, and more.

The majority of them require players to spend diamonds. They have a specific price that users must pay to acquire them. Players can top up in-game currency via various methods.

How to top up Free Fire diamonds in Free Fire

Official

In-game top up

Users can purchase diamonds within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Many Free Fire players prefer to top up diamonds from within the game. The top up can be made using the payment method added to their Google account. Additionally, the Google Play balance can be used to complete transactions.

As several other top up methods such as Games Kharido, Codashop, and SeaGM are unavailable, users can top up diamonds within the game. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Users need to tap on the diamond icon in the lobby. Various top up packs will be displayed.

Step 2: Select the preferred option and make the payment through the desired option.

Games Kharido

Games Kharido provides 100% bonus diamonds on first purchase only (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is also an official top up center. The enormous appeal of the website lies in the great offer it offers. There is a 100% bonus for the first top up, i.e., double the diamonds for the same price.

Besides this, bonus diamonds are also offered on subsequent transactions, though they are relatively few. They can be obtained at a slightly lower cost this way.

Games Kharido website is under maintenance (Image via Free Fire)

However, the website is unavailable due to maintenance. No expected time was revealed for it to be back up.

Third-party

Codashop

Codashop is used by millions of users across the globe for seamless purchases of in-game currency. Players do not need to register or log in, and the diamonds are quickly added to the account. Moreover, numerous offers are available, including free in-game items that add value to the top up.

Codashop is not available in Free Fire (Image via Codashop)

However, as per the notice on the official website, the Free Fire top up is unavailable due to maintenance work. It is expected to be back online very soon.

SeaGM

SEA Gamer Mall, or SeaGM, is a digital goods and services platform. Free Fire players can recharge the top up currency from it. It is mandatory to create a SeaGM account. The price of diamonds is similar to the in-game top up, but the users do get some additional in-game currency.

Users must carefully select the region before top up (Image via SeaGM)

Note: When purchasing diamonds from SeaGM, players must carefully select their region. Otherwise, they will not receive the in-game currency.

The Indian local payments are temporarily suspended (Image via SeaGM)

Local Indian payments have been temporarily suspended from 22 August 6:00 a.m. UTC to 29 August. During this time, users cannot purchase currency from the website.

