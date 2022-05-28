How to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds to get 100% bonus in India (May 2022)

Many Free Fire MAX players have the means and resources to regularly buy diamonds to satisfy their ambition of acquiring new items in the game. However, others are always on the lookout for deals that will help them get the premium in-game currency at a lower rate.

After a long gap, Garena has incorporated a 100% diamond bonus top-up event in the battle royale title. This event is open to all users, regardless of whether or not they have ever made a previous purchase of diamonds.

The developers have capped the maximum number of free diamonds that gamers can get at 1000 before the completion of the event.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get 100% top-up bonus in Free Fire MAX

The new 100% Bonus Top Up event in Free Fire MAX started on 26 May. As stated earlier, it provides individuals with double diamonds with a maximum cap set at 1000 diamonds. They have until 30 May to take advantage of this deal before it expires.

The developers have set multiple thresholds at the following:

Purchase diamonds to get additional bonus (Image via Garena)

Acquire a total of 100 diamonds to receive an additional 100 free diamonds

Acquire a total of 300 diamonds to receive an additional 200 free diamonds

Acquire a total of 500 diamonds to receive an additional 200 free diamonds

Acquire a total of 1000 diamonds to receive an additional 500 free diamonds

All the requirements are cumulative, and hence, when gamers purchase 500 diamonds, the progress will be counted for the first three requirements. Subsequently, they will receive additional 500 diamonds (100+200+200).

Users can follow the steps below to purchase diamonds and receive more:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire MAX and sign in to their account.

Step 2: Players can access the top-up section by clicking on the existing number of diamonds.

The top-up packs in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Several diamond packs will appear on the screen:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

Step 3: They can purchase any of the first four top-ups and receive an equivalent number of diamonds as a bonus.

Step 4: Once the payment is complete, gamers will receive the diamonds in their accounts. They can then collect the bonus.

Select 100% Bonus Top Up (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players will have to access the 100% Bonus Top Up tab in the event section.

100% Bonus vs Membership which offers cheaper diamonds in Free FIre MAX

Memberships offer diamonds at slightly lower rates (Image via Garena)

100% Bonus Top Up does reduce the price of diamonds by half. However, even when users purchase the biggest eligible pack of 1060 diamonds priced at INR 800, gamers will receive 2060 diamonds at a price per unit of INR 0.388.

However, when it comes to membership and only diamond rewards are considered, the price per unit comes down to 0.353 for the weekly and 0.307 for the monthly membership. This is slightly less than the 100% Bonus Top Up.

However, the only downside is that users will have to wait for an extended period to get their diamonds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer