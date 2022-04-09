How to top-up Free Fire diamonds to get BTS bundle at 50% discount

In light of the recent collaboration with BTS, Free Fire has received plenty of new in-game cosmetics themed on the boy band members. The items added include costume bundles based on each member, and these outfits have been the main attraction.

To obtain the bundles, users will essentially have to exchange BTS Crystal, only available through a limited number of sources, one of them being the in-game store. Today, as part of the peak day of the celebrations, the developers are giving a 50% discount on the purchase of the BTS Crystal, implying that players can get it for 499 diamonds only.

How to top-up Free Fire diamonds to buy BTS Crystal for costume bundles

The in-game top-up center is the most convenient way for gamers to purchase diamonds in Free Fire, and these are the steps that can be followed to use it:

Step 1: They can boot up Free Fire on their devices and then tap on this icon:

This is the icon that players must tap (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The in-game top-up center will appear, and users can subsequently select the desired number of diamonds to purchase.

For the BTS Crystal, they will have to complete a top-up of INR 400 (520 diamonds)

Complete the top-up of INR 400 to get 520 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, complete the payment using the required method to receive the in-game currency.

How to buy BTS Crystal in Garena Free Fire

Visit the in-game store and then purchase the BTS Crystal (Image via Garena)

Gamers can purchase the BTS Crystal after the diamonds have been acquired within the game. They can use the procedures outlined below to buy it:

Step 1: Users can open the game and visit the in-game store by clicking on its icon in the main lobby.

Step 2: As the next step, they may tap on the 'Item' section, as shown in the image below:

Step 3: Players should select 'BTS Crystal' and press the 'Purchase' button. Confirm the process to receive the Crystal.

Using the Crystal, gamers can receive one costume bundle (Image via Garena)

Once these steps are completed, the BTS Crystal can be used to receive one of the seven BTS bundles:

Blush Flush

Soldier Nightmare

True Charm

Wave Breezer

Golden Undaunted

Tricky Jolly

Deceptive Fearless

Note: Any one of these is provided randomly, and users aren't guaranteed to receive a specific one.

