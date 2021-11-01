How to top-up Free Fire diamonds and purchase Season 42 Elite Pass

Diamonds are extremely valuable in the Garena Free Fire, and they are necessary for practically every purchase in the game, ranging from characters and pets all the way to the Elite Pass. This premium in-game currency can be acquired by paying real money from the in-game top-up center or through numerous websites.

The two options for players (Image via Free Fire)

A new Elite Pass was released today and since it is one of the many ways for players to acquire cosmetics. Players will have to upgrade their pass using diamonds in order to get all the paid rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds for the Free Fire Elite Pass

Popular top up websites GamesKharido and Codashop are currently not offering the option for a diamond top up. Therefore, players will have to rely on the in-game top up to get diamonds to purchase the Elite Pass.

Step 1: You should open Free Fire and sign in to your account.

Tap on the diamond icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you need to click on the diamonds symbol, and several options will appear on the screen.

Select the desired options and make the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You have to select the desired diamond top up.

Make the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, you have to complete the transaction by making a payment using the desired payment method added to your Google account.

Players will have to purchase at least 520 diamonds in order to purchase the Elite Pass. For the Elite Bundle, players need to acquire 1060 diamonds or above. This will cost them INR 400 and INR 800, respectively. Users will get rewards from the Diwali Top Up event as well.

Memberhip can be cost effect way (Image via Free Fire)

Players may also opt for a membership to save on diamonds. If they choose this method, players will either have to purchase two weekly memberships that cost INR 159 each or a single monthly membership that requires INR 799. With the latter, players will be able to purchase the Elite Pass as it gives 500 diamonds instantly.

However, top up rewards will not be available with the membership.

