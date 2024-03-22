Garena recently released the Free Fire Evo Bonanza event, offering players the opportunity to upgrade their Evo gun skins at astoundingly discounted prices. For those unaware, Evo gun skins are among the most desired items in the title and require tons of precious FF Diamonds to acquire and upgrade. What makes these skins a popular commodity is their aesthetic look and the attributes they deliver to their corresponding weapons.

Since the developer has brought an excellent opportunity to upgrade their Evo gun skins, players should make the most of it, and this article will further discuss how it can be done.

Free Fire Evo Bonanza event explained

Upgrade Evo gun skins (Image via Garena)

Since the festivities of Holi are coming, Garena has themed the Free Fire Evo Bonanza event around the same. It's worth mentioning that the event doesn't offer a new Evo gun skin; it only helps players upgrade the skins they already possess.

Upgrading Evo gun skins requires a certain amount of their corresponding tokens, which can be purchased via FF Diamonds. In the ongoing event, this required amount has been reduced, and these tokens are being offered at astoundingly discounted prices, making it easier for players to upgrade their Evo gun skins. However, players can level up their skins only once in the event.

How to upgrade Evo guns in the Free Fire Evo Bonanza event

Following is the step-by-step procedure to upgrade an Evo gun skin in the ongoing event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device

Open Free Fire on your device Step 2: Head to the Event section

Head to the Event section Step 3: Head to the Evo Bonanza event

Head to the Evo Bonanza event Step 4 : Choose the Evo gun skin that you wish to upgrade

: Choose the Evo gun skin that you wish to upgrade Step 5: Accumulate the required number of the Evo gun skin tokens by purchasing them from the event

Accumulate the required number of the Evo gun skin tokens by purchasing them from the event Step 6: Upgrade the skin after collecting the required Evo gun skin tokens.

How to get free Diamonds to upgrade Evo guns in the Free Fire Evo Bonanza event

Collect Play Points (Image via Play Store)

Google Play Store is one of the most reliable mediums for acquiring freebies in any title, and Free Fire is no exception. The digital store features an in-app token, Play Points, that can be cashed out or redeemed with any in-game or in-app item.

Play Points can be collected by finishing the tasks Google Play Store assigns. These tasks often include installing an application, using it for a few days, and submitting a review on the Play Store based on your experience.

However, stay cautious while completing these tasks, as some applications can be addictive or contain money wagering.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. They can instead play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant of Free Fire.

