How to use 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire: Detailed guide and tips

The gloo wall is one of the most valuable utility items in Free Fire, and those who know how to use it effectively have the potential to become among the game's best players. These grenades can be placed on the battlefield for immediate cover and protection against enemy fire.

To achieve better utilization, the community has devised many gloo wall tricks, with the 360° trick standing out as one of the most useful. It involves users completely encircling themselves with gloo wall grenades from all angles.

However, learning and mastering the 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire is a challenging process that requires gamers to put in a substantial amount of effort.

Step-by-step guide on how to perform 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire

Here are the steps that gamers can follow to perform the 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire:

Step 1: The first point they need to remember is that their crosshairs should be positioned around the feet of the character, or more specifically, towards the ground.

Step 2: After positioning the crosshairs in an intended way, users must quickly press the 'Crouch' button and place the gloo wall.

Step 3: Once the first gloo wall is in place, individuals should act fast and place the others using the left fire button. They must ensure they rotate the screen quickly and do not leave gaps in the gloo walls.

If players are uncomfortable using the left fire button, they can switch to the right fire button while they try to do the 360° trick in Free Fire. Once they place all the gloo walls appropriately, they will be safe and covered in all directions, allowing them to perform healing and other actions.

It will take time to get better at the trick, and it is best to practice daily while playing custom room matches with friends. Readers will gradually become more skilled and will be able to employ it in a manner effective on the battlefield.

Additional tips for 360° gloo wall trick

1) Use appropriate Custom HUD

The Custom HUD can play a vital role for the players in performing a particular trick (Image via Garena)

The Custom HUD is extremely important in Free Fire, and users must thoughtfully modify their HUD if they intend to accomplish the 360° gloo wall trick within the game. Although the overall choice is based on personal comfortability, it is pivotal to have the crouch button next to the fire button so that they can quickly place the gloo walls after crouching down.

2) Keep sensitivity settings on higher ends

Put the sensitivity settings on the higher ends (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings, particularly the General sensitivity, controls how fast the screen moves. Because players want to rotate their screens quickly, they must set it to the higher ends, i.e., more than 90. Meanwhile, in case they play on PCs, they can base the sensitivity settings on the DPIs of their mouse.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and all gamers who belong to the nation are recommended to avoid the game. They can continue enjoying FF MAX as it was not among the banned applications.

Edited by Ravi Iyer