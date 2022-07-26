How to use gloo walls like pro players in Free Fire MAX (July 2022)

Free Fire MAX is easy to understand and play but hard to master as players must formulate strategies to win. Usually, they adopt or develop a specific playstyle and use specific weapons suitable for their method. However, items like gloo walls are vital to any user's plan in Free Fire MAX.

Efficiently deploying a gloo wall requires skill in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. Professional gamers grind hard to elevate their abilities which helps them to use gloo walls in a match.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Most important pointers to master gloo walls (July 2022)

Free Fire MAX players should apply the following tips, which will allow them to use gloo walls like professionals:

1) Avoid using unnecessarily

Unnecessary deployment should be avoided (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

The best way to use gloo walls is only to employ them when the situation demands. Unnecessary usage will burn up users' in-game resources and put them at a disadvantage during an actual fight.

Gamers can also benefit from the broken walls and other naturally spawned obstacles during a match for cover. It will also allow them to maintain stealth during the early stages of a game.

2) Learn tricks like 360° gloo wall deployment

Gamers must have some tricks up their sleeves for various combat situations, especially in the final stages of a match. A movement trick like 360° gloo wall deployment is hard to learn but vital to one's defensive capabilities on the battlefield.

Players can master the 360° gloo wall trick in the practice range by using the grenade button while moving in a circular motion employing the joystick. It allows them to guard themselves against enemy fire from all directions while helping them heal readily.

3) Use of gloo walls as stairs

Many structures in BR maps are nearly impossible to climb but are tactically advantageous for high ground. However, gloo walls allow users to climb up unreachable structures, and they will have to stack the gloo walls on one another to make a staircase.

4) Timing of deployment is crucial

Users should keep the timing of deployment in mind (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Players must know about the timing of gloo wall deployment if they aspire to use them like pro gamers. They should use the gloo wall grenade before encountering much damage.

Furthermore, users should know where to deploy the shield to get the most advantage from the gloo wall.

5) Gloo walls are vital for rush and escape

Players can use gloo walls during all kinds of combat situations (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

Gamers should employ gloo walls in almost every combat situation, whether attacking or defending. They can easily escape when they are vulnerable or rush their opponents as gloo walls make the movement unpredictable.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. Readers should use the Garena Free Fire MAX training mode to practice hard with the gloo wall tricks and their movement skills.

