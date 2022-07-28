How to use invisible username in Free Fire MAX OB35 version: Unicode character trick and more details

Having stylish names in Free Fire MAX has become a trend within the game’s community. Individuals are always on the hunt to find methods by which they can get a special name that differentiates them from others.

Essentially, players who want to stand out from the crowd in Free Fire MAX have found the invisible username trick to be one of the best methods. They can construct these names by employing Unicode 3164, alongside numerous special characters that are invisible in the game.

Nevertheless, in the event that users are unsure about the specific steps to go about doing this, they can refer to the step-by-step guide provided below.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get an invisible username using Unicode character trick (OB35 update)

Before starting, users should be aware that the Unicode character, i.e., U+3164 (Hangul Filler), must be combined with Braille symbols to create invisible names in Free Fire MAX. Both of them are easily available on the internet.

The procedure to perfectly align the special characters and get invisible names is as follows:

Step 1: To start, players have to go to any website on the internet that offers U+3164. They should subsequently copy it into the ‘Notes’ app on their device.

Players must input the Braille symbols below the earlier entered Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Gamers can then paste the Braille character underneath the previously entered Hangul filler.

Step 3: Lastly, individuals can copy and paste all the text when changing their names in the battle royale title.

A few examples of Braille symbols are as follows:

1) ⣔ㅤ⣴

2) ⣛ ㅤ⣔⣟

3) ⣊ㅤ⣀⡀

4) ⡿ㅤ⢠⡀

5) ⢂⢂ㅤ⣊

Other method (Subscript characters)

Subscript characters can also be pasted by players (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to Braille characters, users also have access to another option that may be used in the process of creating invisible names. They can make use of subscript characters instead of Braille symbols.

Note: Both the methods mentioned above are working at the time of writing. However, players may be unable to utilize them if Garena makes any changes.

Steps to change the name in Free Fire MAX

Players who do not know the process of changing their name in Free Fire MAX should keep in mind that the operation will cost them 390 diamonds or a name change card. The specific process for altering the name is as follows:

Step 1: Users should first open Free Fire MAX. Once the game has booted up, they will have to visit their in-game profile.

After users visit their in-game profile, they can click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must select the name change icon beside their current nickname.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on their screen, and they may enter the text that was copied earlier into the given text box.

Players can click the '390 diamonds' button once they've entered a new name (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers may finally complete the procedure by clicking on the ‘390 diamonds’ or ‘Name change card’ icon.

Their names within the battle royale title will then be changed to that of their invisible names.

