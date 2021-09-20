How to use Moco Coins to get parachute skin, bundle and more rewards in Free Fire

Moco coins in Free Fire, also termed as M Coins, can be used by players to acquire in-game Moco accessories. They can obtain M coins via the Moco: Rebirth event.

Moco Coins or M Coins (Image via Free Fire)

Moco has recently taken the spotlight on Free Fire as she is the latest character to have an awakened ability. There are three other passive characters in Free Fire: Hayato, Kelly, and Andrew, who have their own Elite versions.

How to obtain Moco coins in Free Fire?

Players can follow the steps given below to learn how to earn Moco coins:

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to head over to Free Fire and tap the 'Calendar' option.

Moco Rebirth event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the Moco: Rebirth event, players will have to go to the 'Coder’s Crib'.

Step 3: They will then have to click on 'Go To'.

Pew Pew Pew game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Mobile gamers will then have to tap on 'Pew Pew Pew'.

Complete game to win Moco coins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Players will have to complete the minigame to win Moco coins.

Step 6: Gamers can now use these coins to redeem the rewards offered.

Accessories players can obtain using Moco coins

Accessories that players can buy using Moco coins (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers can acquire the following accessories using Moco coins:

Diamond Royale Voucher – 50 Moco Coins.

Weapon Royale Voucher – 50 Moco Coins.

Moco’s Wings (parachute) – 150 Moco Coins.

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 15 Moco Coins.

Gold Royale Voucher – 30 Moco Coins.

Pet food – 30 Moco Coins.

Armor Crate – 15 Moco Coins.

Supply Crate – 15 Moco Coins.

Cyber Falco (Pet skin) – 150 Moco Coins.

Moco Month Pin – 200 Moco Coins.

Bonfire – 15 Moco Coins.

Summon Airdrop – 15 Moco Coins.

Scan – 15 Moco Coins.

Coder Cube CIs (Image via Free Fire)

Note: Players need to have sufficient Coder Cube CIs in order to take part in 'Pew Pew Pew'. They can get Coder Cube CIs by logging in and by taking part in in-game events.

To learn how to unlock the awakened version of Moco, click here.

