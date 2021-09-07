How to use Smoke grenades effectively in Free Fire: A beginner's guide

When it comes to tactical items in Free Fire, the smoke grenade is one of the most overlooked. Although in certain situations its usefulness in combat is dwarfed by that of gloo walls, it's still a must learn item for beginners.

Using smoke grenades has its own pros and cons, however, for the most part its versatility in-game is second to none. Learning how to use this item effectively is going to help players more than they can imagine.

Top 5 ways to use smoke grenades effectively in Free Fire

5) Confusing the enemy

Using smoke grenades to confuse the enemy is an art. When well timed and placed during a match, it can create more chaos than a player with a silencer attached to a sniper.

With the help of smoke grenades players can confuse their opponents with very little effort. When thrown at campers, they often abandon their position, and when thrown at opponents during a shootout, they tend to fall back. During this commotion players can easily rotate around and eliminate them.

4) Using smoke to retreat

When falling back or retreating from an engagement in Free Fire, using smoke grenades is by far the best way to escape unseen. While gloo walls will provide excellent cover from incoming fire, smoke will completely hide players within them.

This will hinder the enemy's attempt to give chase as the line of sight to the target has been cut off; and since the weapons reticle doesn't light up when pointing at a target concealed by smoke, players are free to run away without having to endure much trouble.

3) Hiding and shooting from the smoke

Players concealed within the smoke cannot be auto targeted by opponents, however, they can shoot back by aiming down their sights. Going prone while shooting back will minimize the chances of being hit by stray shots.

In addition to getting clean shots from within the smoke, players can also heal and take some time to strategize. If possible, players should rush the enemy from the smoke using the element of surprise.

2) Setting up ambushes

One of the great things about smoke grenades in Free Fire is their ability to be used offensively and defensively. In a tricky situation these tactical items will prove to be invaluable when used correctly.

In places with a lot of buildings, players can use smoke grenades to ambush unsuspecting opponents. Most of the opponents tend to try and run outside the smoke, and this will give players the chance to shoot them without having to worry about returning fire.

1) Alternative to gloo walls

Although gloo walls are considered by many to be the best item in Free Fire, smoke grenades can be used as a good alternative. There are a few differences in both the items, but in essence they do the same job.

Gloo walls provide physical cover, while smoke grenades hide the line of sight, making it hard for the enemy to shoot accurately. They also conceal movement which makes it hard for the enemy to predict the location of the player.

Edited by Siddharth Satish