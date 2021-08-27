Smoke Grenade vs Gloo wall in Free Fire: Which one is better for fighting enemies in open fields

Although the Gloo Wall is considered by many to be the most 'OP' item in Free Fire, there is one item that is relatively better, but is rarely used by players for unknown reasons.

The Smoke Grenade is an item that has a class of its own, however, the bulk of players solely rely on the Gloo Wall when it comes to cover and protection from incoming fire. This article will take a deep dive into the pros and cons of both tactical items.

Note: In order to equally judge these items on the basis of their uses and benefits, this article will only take into account how well they function while fighting enemies in the open in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Gloo Walls versus Smoke Grenades

When it comes to combat in the open, most players will deploy a shield wall and take cover behind it, and occasionally peek out to shoot back. This is the standard strategy that most players use, and it does work very well in-game.

However, most players don't realize that they can even shoot out a smoke cloud simply by aiming down sight. With the enemy not being able to see them, they are clear to fire without the fear of being shot back and injured.

So the question that arises is: "Are Smoke Grenades better than Gloo Walls?" The answer is no. It depends on the situation as each of these items has their own strengths and weaknesses. Here are a few examples to better understand.

1) Protection from fire

Gloo Walls provide excellent protection from damage in Free Fire, and apart from a few weapons, bullets don't really damage it. Players can calmly stay behind the wall and take shelter for a long time.

On the other hand, Smoke Grenades provide no physical cover and only hide players inside the smoke. They are still vulnerable to fire, and will take damage if fired upon.

2) Breaks line of sight

While Gloo Walls provide excellent cover in Free Fire, they don't hamper the enemy's line of sight. Opponents can easily see players peak from the corners, and can shoot them when they try to go around the Gloo Wall.

Smoke Grenades, on the other hand, can be used to break the enemy's line of sight and will allow players to rotate or retreat if needed. While players may still take damage, opponents can't accurately shoot at them

3) Conceal movement

Smoke Grenades not only break the line of sight, but also conceal the movement of players within the smoke. In addition to concealing their movement, players can even shoot back at opponents from within the smoke by aiming down sight.

To better understand the pros and cons at a glance, readers can refer to the table below:

Gloo Wall Smoke Grenade Protection from fire ✅ ❌ Breaks line of sight ❌ ✅ Conceal movement ❌ ✅

Conclusion

Both Gloo Walls and Smoke Grenades in Free Fire have their advantages when used at the right time and at the right place. However, the best way to use them is in conjunction with each other, as they complement and cover up for the other item's weakness.

While using both items together may cause a bit of confusion, once the technique has been mastered, players will be nearly invulnerable to enemy fire, and will be able to move out of combat with ease.

