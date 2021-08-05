How to use smoke grenades like professional players in Garena Free Fire: August 2021 Guide

Garena Free Fire has several utility items that can enhance a player's game. Notably, gloo walls and smoke grenades are the most popular items

To use smoke grenades effectively and level up your game, here are some tips. Combine them with tweaked sensitivity and the right weapons to really take the game up a notch.

Top five tips for using smoke grenades like a pro in Free Fire

1) Use Scope Before Tossing a Grenade

Enable scope (Image via Garena Free Fire)

When a smoke grenade is tossed in Free Fire, it affects the surrounding visibility. The auto-aim feature is disabled. Players who are not used to aiming manually might be caught off-guard and ambushed. However, if the scope is enabled, the deployer will target enemies quickly and accurately.

2) Use smoke grenades to assist the squad

Smoke grenades can be effective in reviving teammates. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Smoke grenades are critically important in squad situations. The fastest way to escape, find cover, and revive teammates is to throw a grenade and fill the screen with smoke. While the enemies recover from the confusion, players can escape towards a more solid cover or ambush the confused opponents.

3) Use Smoke grenades with Gloo wall

Gloo wall + Smoke grenade is a deadly combo. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ambushing the passive players who camp can be easier with smoke grenades and gloo walls. Tossing in smoke grenades from a window can lure the enemies out of the shelter.

Alternatively, players can throw a smoke grenade, block the exits with gloo walls, and ambush the enemies inside. The gloo walls can be used to get closer to the opponent.

In squad scenarios, one of the squad members can snipe at the campers from a distance and cover teammates.

4) Planning escapades

Confuse and seek cover. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Very often, even the most expert of players can find themselves cornered. In such a tight situation, smoke grenades can be a potential distraction. Toss a grenade to cause confusion and dash towards a safer place.

5) Use them in hot locations

Drop a smoke grenade in a gunfight. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players seeking action in the game can use this trick. Grab some smoke grenades before entering a hot spot like Bimasakti Strip. Drop-in a grenade in the midst of a gunfight and ambush the surprised opponents.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen