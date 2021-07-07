How to best use Smoke grenades in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire enjoys a loyal fanbase across the globe. The quick 50-player Battle Royale game has over 500 million downloads.

While playing Free Fire, several players pick up grenades and toss them away randomly or don't use them at all. If used strategically, grenades can tweak a player's game.

With season 22, players might want to up their game a bit. For a change, try using smoke grenades.

Types of grenades in Free Fire

Before discussing the use of smoke grenades, this article will discuss the different types of grenades in Free Fire.

Image via Garena Free Fire

1) Grenade

Basic grenades deal damage to players nearby.

2) Smoke Grenade

Smoke grenades fill an area with smoke. For some time, these grenades reduce visibility.

3) Gloo wall

Gloo grenades deploy gloo walls upon tossing. Gloo walls vanish after a while, and a player can use 3 gloo walls at a time. If a fourth wall is deployed, the oldest one vanishes.

4) Flashbang

Flashbangs, when tossed, deafen and blind players in a radius for a short time.

5) Decoy

With a decoy grenade, a player can create a fake look-alike for a short time.

6) Landmine

Landmine grenades can be placed on the ground. It deals damage to players who step in.

7) Brick Grenade

The brick grenade creates a brick tower when tossed. Just like the gloo wall, it vanishes after a while.

How to use Smoke Grenades effectively in Free Fire

Image via Sportskeeda

Smoke grenades are mostly useful in escaping and causing confusion. They affect visibility for a while. Here are some tips for using smoke grenades effectively:

1) Toss them inside the shelters

Several passive players camp in shelters. To ambush them, first, check the house through windows and then surprise them with smoke grenades. Dashing in without smoke grenades increases the chances of combat.

2) Turn the scope on before tossing

When smoke grenades block vision, they also disable the auto-aim feature in Free Fire. This helps catch the enemies off guard. If the enemy is not used to aiming manually, it will take a while to adjust their aim.

Meanwhile, to keep visibility relatively unaffected, players should equip scope before throwing grenades.

3) Smoke grenades + Gloo wall

Smoke grenades + gloo wall is an unbeatable combination. Especially in squad situations, the combo comes in handy for trapping enemies, distracting them, and getting out of bottlenecks.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 tips to get maximum Booyah in Free Fire season 22 ranked matches

Edited by Srijan Sen