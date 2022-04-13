How to win free LOL emote, Paleolithic bundle, and more Free Fire rewards for free this month

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on mobile gaming platforms that comes up with various events from time to time. Some of these events allow mobile gamers rewards that they can claim for free.

One such recurring event is the Booyah! Watch to Win or the Sign Up event. Booyah! is Garena’s streaming platform where content creators can stream and upload videos of their choice. The app is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Free Fire: Booyah! Sign Up event

Latest Booyah! Sign Up event in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest Booyah! event is a cross between the Sign Up and Watch to Win event, where players will have to create their accounts and watch videos to win exciting in-game accessories for free. The event commenced on 1 April 2022 and will carry on for the rest of the month.

Here are a few of the rewards that mobile gamers can claim by participating in the Booyah! Sign Up event:

Paleolithic Bundle

LOL Emote

The Claw of Charrua

Conquerors’ Blue

Google Play Vouchers

How to redeem the rewards via the latest Booyah! event in Free Fire?

Various rewards that players can claim via the Booyah! event (Image via Garena)

Players will have to follow the steps given below if they want to claim the rewards given above for free:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Under the News section, they will have to head over to the “Booyah! Sign Up!” option.

Step 3: Then they will have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Once they are redirected to the Booyah! page, they will have to log in by tapping on the “Login” button in the top right corner.

Step 5: Mobile gamers will then have to watch any video of their choice for a0 minutes.

Players can also download the Booyah application (Image via Google Play Store)

Alternatively, mobile gamers can download the Booyah! application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and log in using their Free Fire account.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

