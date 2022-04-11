5 best games like Free Fire and FF MAX under 500 MB (Android)

Free Fire is one of the most celebrated battle royale games on the mobile gaming platform. The fact that it is compatible with low-end devices makes it even more accessible for a large number of players.

The enhanced version of the game is called Free Fire MAX. It has better graphics and is equipped with Firelink technology that allows mobile gamers to enjoy cross-platform matches irrespective of their version. The technology also allows players to transfer their in-game data to the premium version.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Best Android games for Free Fire and the MAX version under the file size of 500 MB

1) Survival: Fire Battlegrounds

One of the best aspects of the game is that it can be enjoyed offline. In this case, they can enjoy the single-player shooter mode and complete the survival challenges that they are assigned.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons to choose from, including guns like sniper rifles, shotguns, assault rifles, and more. Players can pick up two primary and one secondary weapon to take down their enemies.

The title also offers rewards to its users, as Free Fire does. It also provides an immersive gaming experience when it runs on low-end devices.

Size: 381 MB

Mobile gamers can download it from here.

2) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting

Players who enjoy sniping in Free Fire will be thrilled to participate in the new action mode – Sniper Ops Elite. The players' objective will be to eliminate enemies, where each target adds three extra seconds to survive.

From Gunslinger to Bazooka-Man, there are various classes that players can belong to. The game controls are pretty straightforward to get used to.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy a challenging story mode if they opt to play Cover Fire offline. The game has over 100 million downloads and has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 328 MB

Mobile gamers can download it from here.

3) Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

The game's graphics are more realistic than Free Fire, but the battle royale matches are pretty exciting. Since most opponents are AI bots, beginners will have a fun time enjoying the game as they will be able to win most of the time.

A unique feature in the game allows players a maximum of three chances to survive till the end. It is also designed with a perfect shot system that makes it easier for beginners to bring down their enemies.

From trucks to trains, players can use a wide range of vehicles to travel from one place to another. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 183 MB

Mobile gamers can download it from here.

4) MaskGun: FPS Shooting Gun Game

MaskGun is also an online third-person shooter game like Free Fire. Much like Garena’s flagship title, the title has a wide range of unique characters.

The game has over 40 weapon customizations that players can opt for to make their guns more powerful. The 1v1 mode, Team Deathmatch mode, and Rumble are some modes that mobile gamers can enjoy.

Players can complete missions and challenges to unlock more content. The game has 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and has over 50 million downloads.

Size: 134 MB

Mobile gamers can download it from here.

5) Infinity Ops: FPS Shooter Game

Even if the game is not from the battle royale genre, mobile gamers will surely enjoy the cyberpunk-themed multiplayer first-person shooter. The game has excellent graphics and easy controls.

Like Free Fire, players can connect with their friends online and enjoy custom matches. The game also offers daily log-in rewards, much like the Garena classic.

Mobile gamers can take part in PvP matches where they will have to belong to any of the classes – Assault, Recruit, Tank, or Saboteur. Players can use plasma rifles and laser machine guns to obliterate their enemies in the game.

Size: 423 MB

Mobile gamers can download it from here.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar