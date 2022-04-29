How to win rare emotes and free Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire MAX this week (28-30 April)

There are certain recurring events in Free Fire MAX that players love to participate in. One of the most famous is the Watch to Win event, where they have to watch any livestream on the Booyah! application to win rewards.

Booyah! is Garena’s streaming platform where users can create and upload content revolving around any game of their preference. They can download the app for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Free Fire MAX: Latest Watch to Win event

Prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The newest Watch to Win event was unveiled in Free Fire MAX yesterday, 28 April, and will end on 30 April. Gamers have to watch any livestream on Booyah! for 60 minutes to win exciting prizes.

Some of the rewards are:

LOL emote

Shake It Up emote

Sensei Tig pet

Since the above emotes and pets are worth quite a hefty amount of diamonds, the Watch to Win event is an excellent opportunity to acquire them free of cost.

Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig's Nimble Ninja ability (Image via Garena)

The pet can reduce the man-marking skills of opponents by 30% at the base level and 60% at the final stage. Nimble Ninja is helpful if enemies are using characters like Moco and Maro.

How to win Sensei Tig and other prizes in Watch to Win event?

There are two ways:

Via Free Fire MAX

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah page (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open the battle royale game and tap the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They should head to the News tab and tap the Boyaah! Watch to Win option.

Step 3: Once the page opens, users must click on Go To.

Step 4: They will be redirected to the Booyah! page, where they can watch any livestream for 60 minutes and win prizes.

Via Booyah! application

Users can download the Booyah! application and watch videos (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Gamers can download the Booyah! application by tapping on the link here.

Step 2: They need to sign in using their Free Fire MAX accounts.

Step 3: Finally, players can watch any livestream for 60 minutes and claim the prizes.

