Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

The Indian Free Fire community has grown tremendously in recent years, resulting in the rise of many content creators and streamers. Sarat, aka Insta Gamer, is one of the most famous Indian personalities, and thousands of users watch his videos.

He uploads the content in Malayalam and has a subscriber base of over 1.58 million on his YouTube channel. He also has two other channels: INSTAGAMER Live (where he live streams) and INSTAGAMER SHORTS (where he publishes Free Fire shorts).

The following looks at Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 197218153. He is ranked Platinum III in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has made 1838 appearances in the lifetime solo matches and has come out on top on 124 occasions, translating to a win rate of 6.74%. He has notched 2941 kills and 1112 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 37.81%.

In the duo mode, the player has bettered his foes in 321 out of 2237 games, retaining a win rate of 14.34%. With 4917 frags and 1240 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 25.22%.

The YouTuber has also remained unbeaten in 3451 out of 15727 squad matches, possessing a win rate of 21.94%. He has 40246 kills and 10553 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 26.22%.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Insta Gamer has played two solo matches and has secured three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50. He has landed a single headshot, maintaining a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Sarat has featured in two duo games and has won one game, upholding a win rate of 50.00%. He has 13 kills for a K/D ratio of 13.00 and five headshots for a headshot percentage of 38.46%.

CS Career

Insta Gamer’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has participated in 3813 Clash Squad games and has 2352 victories, leading to a win rate of 61.68%. He has 19847 kills and 6864 headshots with a KDA of 1.89 and a headshot percentage of 34.58%.

Note: The Insta Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Insta Gamer’s monthly income

Insta Gamer’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer’s monthly income lies between $343 and $5.5K. His yearly earnings are between $4.1K and $65.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer started uploading game-related content a few years ago. There are currently more than 1586 videos on his channel, and they have cumulatively accumulated over 183.706 million views. The most-watched video alone has gained 1.2 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 1.372 million views over the last 30 days alone.

