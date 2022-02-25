Is Free Fire getting unbanned in India? Everything we know so far

It has been almost 11 days since the Government of India banned Free Fire and 53 other applications on 14 February, 2022. There is no clarity on the future of Garena's BR shooter in the country. Meanwhile, Free Fire MAX continues to be available in India via the Google Play Store, which has confused many fans.

Both Free Fire and its MAX variants are essentially the same game with the difference in the quality of graphics. The accessibility of the MAX version has been a ray of hope among some Indian fans, who are expecting the eventual repeal of the ban.

In this article, we explain more details about the Free Fire ban and the chances of its reinstatement by the Indian Government.

Garena Free Fire: Is there any chance of annulment of the ban?

The ban reinstatement seems unlikely (Image via Garena)

Before exploring the details of the ban on Garena's flagship battle royale game, players should consider the similar case of PUBG Mobile. The knowledge of the events that followed the banning of PUBG Mobile will provide clarity about the situation of Garena's BR shooter.

The Government of India blocked a plethora of applications (primarily Chinese-based) in the second half of 2020. These apps included the likes of TikTok and PUBG Mobile, both wildly popular in India, so their ban came as quite a shock to many.

After PUBG Mobile's ban, the Indian Government also blocked the Lite variant and the game's official website. The game's developers aimed for a relaunch in late 2020, which also stalled due to the government's disinterest. Eventually, Krafton had to rebrand the game as BGMI to obtain clearance.

So based on what transpired in PUBG Mobile's case, it is clear that the Government of India is highly unlikely to revoke the ban decision. Fans of Garena's BR shooter can still play the game as it continues to function on some networks across the country. They can also use the MAX variant and log in using the same account.

Garena has moved on

Garena also seems to have moved on, given that they have removed the game's logo from their recent social media posts (Indian page). One can only spot the logo of the MAX variant. Additionally, due to the availability of the MAX variant, players should also not expect the release of an Indian version anytime soon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee