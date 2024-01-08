Is Free Fire Max worth playing in 2024?

Free Fire Max is a free-to-play mobile game developed and published by Garena. Its global variant, Free Fire, was released in 2017 and has set various records, including globally being the most-installed mobile game in 2019, achieving over a billion downloads on Google Play Store, and the highest-grossing mobile game in the US in early 2021.

After the ban on the global variant in India due to security concerns raised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), an India-exclusive title, Free Fire Max was released in September 2021.

This article will explore if FF Max is still relevant in 2024. This is important since countless mobile games are arriving in the market, creating confusion among if it's still worthwhile.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's view.

Should you play Free Fire Max in 2024?

Free Fire Max is available to a wide range of audiences because of its free-to-play feature. Moreover, the banned variant was set to come back in September 2023, but Free Fire India's relaunch was postponed due to certain issues.

Meanwhile, FF Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that has established an enormous fanbase since its release. It is one of the pioneer games in India that has broadened the nation's esports scene, creating opportunities and, thus, encouraging thousands of players to establish a career in the Indian gaming industry.

Unlike other rival battle royale titles, Free Fire Max features numerous characters that possess unique abilities to give you an edge over foes. The title also lets you socialize with other players across the globe and create clans with friends, enabling a highly interactive space. Its extremely competitive ambiance further adds to the joy of conquering the battleground and emerging as the champion.

On the downside, FF Max doesn't feature a spectacular graphic design, which clearly fails to produce a realistic and breathtaking battle royale experience. Meanwhile, titles like Arena Breakout, PUBG Mobile, and the upcoming FPS mobile game - Valorant Mobile, are way better in this regard.

FF Max lacks convincing weapon recoil mechanics, and players often come across hackers who use unfair means, including aimbots, fire-through-wall hacks, and X-ray vision. Furthermore, countless bug issues are perennial in it and remain unresolved for days, adding to the unrealistic and distasteful gaming experience.

Considering these flaws in Free Fire Max, you can turn to other games that offer a nuanced and unique gaming experience. It won't be wrong to say that the title is no longer worth turning to if you seek thrilling visuals and innovative gaming experience. However, you can go to it for casual gameplay.

