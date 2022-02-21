Is Garena Free Fire still working in India? Post ban server status and more details

The unexpected ban on Free Fire in India took everyone aback. Being one of the most revenue-generating mobile gaming titles, no one expected a ban coming, especially since the game has no Chinese roots.

However, the Indian government banned the title along with 53 other applications that were a threat to national security on 14 February 2022. Ironically, some players are still able to enjoy the battle royale game despite the ban. This caused major confusion as a few players were unable to access it. Ultimately, it gave rise to the question of whether the server is still down or not.

Free Fire servers: Live or down?

Currently, the servers are working fine in India. Players can log into the game as they did before and enjoy Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

However, there are some players who cannot access the battle royale game. This is due to their network connection. Players who used Airtel in India were restricted from logging into the game as soon as the app was taken down. On the other hand, Jio users had no difficulty enjoying the game until very recently. Currently, players who are using Wi-Fi can log into the battle royale title and enjoy it.

Garena’s official message (Image via Facebook)

This is one of the major reasons why Garena has requested the players to give the name of their Network Service Provider. Using this data, the developers will be able to have a proper idea regarding which users have been restricted from entering the battle royale game.

Back when PUBG Mobile was banned, it took a considerable amount of time to take down the servers. Hence, if the Free Fire ban is permanent, it will take a few weeks to take down the game's servers.

Free Fire MAX is still available on the Google Play Store, but not Apple App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, players need not worry for now as Free Fire MAX can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. This allows players to enjoy the enhanced version of the battle royale game even if the servers are taken down in the future.

