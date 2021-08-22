Is Thiva a better character than Skyler in Free Fire? Abilities, advantages and prices compared

Characters have evolved into an essential component of Garena Free Fire throughout the years. They feature distinct in-game abilities that compel players to buy them. The game's developers do not shy away from introducing new characters while balancing the existing ones to offer a better experience.

Several characters, including Jota, Luqueta and others, have improved in a recent update. Two new characters, Dimitri and Thiva, have been added to the game. These are the in-game avatars of the renowned DJs – Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Thiva's ability and price in Free Fire

Ability: Vital Vibes

Thiva was added in Free Fire after a recent collaboration (Image via Free Fire)

It is a passive ability that increases the rescue or help-up speed by 5% at level 1. A successful rescue will net users an additional 15 health points in 5 seconds. The total speed and HP gain improve as the level increases.

The rescue speed is enhanced by 20% at level 6, and users will regain 40 health points in the following 5 seconds of the help-up.

As per Garena's announcement, Thiva will be available for free on the peak day of the 4th Anniversary celebration – 28 August 2021. Users will just have to sign in to get the exclusive character. It might be added to the store after the given date.

Skyler's ability and price in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler is based on Vietnamese artist Sơn Tùng M-TP (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler's active ability unleashes a sonic wave, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within a specific range. It is 50m at level 1. Moreover, HP recovery will increase starting from 4 points when users place a Gloo Wall. There is a 60-second cooldown between every activation.

At the maximum level, the range of the sonic wave stands at 100m. Simultaneously, the HP recovery increases starting from 9 HP. Also, the cooldown is reduced to only 40 seconds.

Players can purchase Skyler from the in-game store. It is placed at the price of 499 diamonds.

Which character is better in Free Fire?

Skyler has a versatile ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva and Skyler both have remarkable abilities of their own. The former's ability can only be used in duo and squad games. Additionally, players can use Thiva in character combinations with other active characters. However, Riptide Rhythm being an active ability can be paired with other passive abilities.

Skyler, on the other hand, has a versatile ability that users can utilize in all three – solo, duo and squad matches. Moreover, he is a better choice for aggressive gameplay. Users can destroy the Gloo Walls and gain HP by deploying them. Therefore, on a standalone basis, Skyler has better ability than Thiva.

However, at present, when it comes to the cost, players will get Thiva for free while Skyler will cost users 499 diamonds.

Edited by Sabine Algur