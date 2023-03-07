Jeanki's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Since its launch, Free Fire has experienced constant growth, making content creation a popular career choice for many players. One of the most notable content creators to gain recognition is Jeanki, who regularly posts videos about the game in Spanish on his YouTube channel.

With over 5.15 million subscribers and more than 539 million total views, Jeanki has established himself as a prominent figure in the Free Fire community. He also has 1.1 million followers on his Instagram account, which further demonstrates his widespread popularity.

Jeanki’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Jeanki’s Free Fire MAX ID is 226931286, and his IGN is JeankiZhinnn. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Bronze II in CS-Ranked Season 17, respectively.

The YouTuber maintains the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Here are Jeanki's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jeanki has played 2467 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 334 victories, resulting in a win rate of 13.53%. He has accumulated 7514 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.52.

The content creator has also appeared in 3973 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 1008 games, reaching a win rate of 25.37%. With 12477 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.21.

In the squad mode, the popular YouTuber has made 3301 participations and has 944 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 28.59%. He has racked up 10429 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.42.

BR Ranked

Here are Jeanki's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jeanki has played 58 squad matches within the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX and has four first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 6.89%. There are 255 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.72.

The internet star has further featured in 18 duo matches and has five Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 27.77%. He has killed 54 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Lastly, Jeanki has played 74 squad games and has 19 wins, maintaining a win rate of 25.67%. He has notched 295 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.36.

CS Career

Here are Jeanki's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jeanki has played 1782 Clash Squad matches and has 1265 victories, translating to a win rate of 70.99%. He has secured 8806 kills for a KDA of 2.42.

Note: The stats of Jeanki were recorded at the time of writing this article (7 March 2023). The numbers mentioned above will change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

Jeanki’s monthly income

Details about his earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Jeanki’s monthly income through his primary channel lies between $2.2K and $34.8K. The content creator’s yearly earnings are estimated to range from $26.1K to $417.5K.

YouTube channel

Jeanki has periodically posted Free Fire-based content over the past few years and has become a popular face in the game’s global community. Currently, there are 1379 uploads on his channel, and the most-watched from the same has 6.6 million views.

The Social Blade website mentions that Jeanki has gained 40 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also risen by over 8.699 million over the same time span.

