Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Jonty Gaming is one of the most recognizable personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional esports player who also frequently creates content on YouTube. He currently represents Orangutan Elite, and the team has secured wins at several tournaments, including the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

At the time of writing, Jonty Gaming’s primary channel has 2.87 million subscribers. He also runs two other channels on the platform, Jonty Live and JONTY EXTRAS, where he posts a wide range of unique content.

Fans can learn more about Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and other details in the sections below.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 180830489. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in Clash Squad.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Jonty Gaming (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has appeared in 4845 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 701 of them, which gives him a win rate of 14.46%. With 14507 kills and 3663 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot percentage of 25.25%.

In duo matches, the player has outplayed his foes 507 times out of the 2121 participations, which gives him a win rate of 23.90%. He has 6870 frags and 1243 headshots in the process, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.26 and a headshot percentage of 18.09%.

The esports player has also played 19733 squad games and has 7106 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 36.01%. He has accumulated 63683 kills and 13053 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.04 and a headshot percentage of 20.50%.

Ranked stats

Ranked statistics of Jonty Gaming in the current season (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has featured in nine solo matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a single win, leading to a win rate of 11.11%. With 22 kills and 13 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.75 and a headshot percentage of 59.09%.

Moreover, he has engaged in 13 duo games as well and has come out on top on two occasions, retaining a win rate of 15.38%. He has 47 frags and 16 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.27 and a headshot percentage of 34.04%.

Finally, Jonty Gaming has played 127 squad games and has 41 wins, which gives him a win rate of 32.28%. The YouTuber has 555 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.45 and 208 headshots with a headshot percentage of 37.48%.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Jonty Gaming were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Jonty Gaming’s monthly income

Monthly income of Jonty Gaming from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Jonty Gaming’s monthly income from his main YouTube channel is between $94 and $1.5K, while his yearly earnings are between $1.1K and $18.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been running his channel for a long time, and his oldest video will turn four years old in November 2022. At the moment, there are precisely 400 uploads to his name, and he has amassed 197.687 million cumulative views.

With 7.5 million views, the most-watched video on Jonty Gaming’s channel is about tips and tricks for the famous one-tap headshots.

