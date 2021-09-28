Jonty Gaming vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King) in Free Fire: Who has better stats in ranked mode?

Ajay Saini, often known as Jonty, is a professional Free Fire esports athlete from India who currently represents Team Elite. He also runs the channel Jonty Gaming, which has 2.92 million subscribers and 186.51 million views.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, recognized by his IGN, GT King, is among the most popular Tamil Free Fire content creators. On his YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan, he boasts a subscriber count of 2.67 million and has 272.89 million views.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489. Here are his ranked stats in the ongoing season:

Stats of Jonty Gaming in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has taken part in 193 squad matches and has a win tally of 44, which comes down to a win percentage of 22.79%. In the process, he has racked up 865 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.81.

The streamer has played two ranked duo games and has notched four frags, translating to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.00.

The content creator has featured in a single solo match. However, he was unable to get a kill.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612. Here are his ranked stats in the current season:

Ranked stats of Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has played seven squad matches and has secured two victories, resulting in a win ratio of 28.57%. He has accumulated 65 kills in the mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of around 13.00.

Apart from that, the YouTuber has played five duo games but failed to get a Booyah. With 23 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.60.

The internet star hasn’t played any games in solo mode.

Who has better ranked stats?

Their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Gaming Tamizhan hasn’t played any solo matches, while Jonty Gaming only has two duo games to his name.

GT King has the edge in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode.

Note: Jonty Gaming’s and Gaming Tamizhan’s stats in this article are subject to change as the YouTubers play more matches in Free Fire.

