Jonty Gaming vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty Gaming, is among the most successful professional Free Fire players currently leading Team Elite. He is also a very successful YouTuber with 2.93 million subscribers and over 18 million views in total.

Meanwhile, Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known as Gaming Tamizhan or GT King, is a leading Tamil Free Fire content creator. He boasts 2.65 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.8 million followers on Booyah.

What is Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489. The player’s stats on Free Fire are given below:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has 6538 Booyahs in 17536 squad games, approximating a win rate of 37.28%. With 57187 kills, the YouTuber holds a K/D ratio of 5.20.

The player has participated in 2083 duo matches and has a win tally of 502 games, resulting in a win percentage of 24.09%. He has secured 6757 frags and maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.27.

The streamer has earned 699 victories in 4817 solo games, leading to a win rate of 14.51%. He has notched 14449 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The professional player has played 85 squad matches and has won 16, resulting in a win rate of 18.82%. He has 345 kills, adding up to a K/D ratio of 5.

He has engaged in two duo matches and has four kills at a K/D ratio of 2.

The internet star has also played a single solo game.

What is Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire and stats?

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612. The user’s stats in Free Fire are provided below:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 18132 squad matches and bettered his opponents on 3607 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 19.89%. With a K/D ratio of 3.55, he has 51523 kills.

He has participated in 1787 duo games and clinched 160 matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.95%. The YouTuber has eliminated 3318 enemies and upholds a K/D ratio of 2.04.

GT King has competed in 673 solo games and remained unbeaten 48 times, sustaining a win rate of 7.13%. He has accumulated 1448 frags and sustained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The user has engaged in six ranked squad games and triumphed in two of these, converting to a win rate of 33.33%. He has bagged 65 kills at a K/D ratio of 16.25.

The streamer has played four duo games and has 11 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Comparison

In terms of kill-to-death ratio and win percentage, Jonty Gaming has the upper hand over Gaming Tamizhan in lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

On the other hand, GT King holds a better K/D ratio and win rate in the ranked squad games. Their stats for the ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared as both have not played many games.

Note: Jonty Gaming’s and GT King’s stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

