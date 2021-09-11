What’s the Free Fire ID of Jonty Gaming? In-game stats, earnings, guild, and more details revealed

Ajay Saini is a gaming content creator whose videos revolve around Free Fire. He posts tips & tricks clips and vlogs on his YouTube channel, Jonty Gaming.

The Indian player currently has a YouTube subscriber count of 2.93 million. His videos have 185.56 million views combined.

Jonty Gaming, as Ajay Saini is known in the streaming community, is also the IGL (in-game leader) of the prominent esports roster, Team Elite.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489. His in-game stats (as of September 11, 2021) are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has competed in 17496 squad games in Free Fire and has triumphed in 6533 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.33%. With a K/D ratio of 5.21, he has 57092 kills to his name.

The esports athlete has also played 2083 duo games and has recorded 502 victories, boasting a win rate of 24.09%. He has 6757 frags in this mode, making his K/D ratio 4.27.

Jonty Gaming has secured 699 Booyahs in the 4817 solo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.51%. He has 14449 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has played 63 ranked squad matches this season. He has won 13 of those games, registering a win rate of 20.63%. With 259 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.18.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2 ranked duo games but is yet to secure victory. He bagged 4 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.00 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has only competed in 1 ranked solo match so far this season. He has no wins or kills to his name.

Jonty Gaming’s earnings

Jonty Gaming's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s estimated monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are $581 - $9.3K and $7K - $111.6K, respectively.

Jonty Gaming’s guild

Jonty Gaming’s is a member of the TEAM-ELITE guild in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming is a member of the “TEAM-ELITE” guide in Free Fire. The guild's ID is 61310090.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been creating Free Fire content on YouTube for over two years now. As mentioned above, his channel has 2.93 million subscribers and 185.56 million views.

There are currently 371 videos on Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel, with the most popular one having 6.6 million views.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Jonty Gaming plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh