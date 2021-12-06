K vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

Chrono’s major nerf in the OB31 update made Free Fire players very unhappy. He is the only character in the battle royale game whose ability has been nerfed thrice via major updates.

The OB31 update was not completely disappointing as some characters were buffed as well, K being one of them. Both K and Chrono are active characters and this article compares the abilities of the two characters to judge whose ability is more powerful.

K

K and his buffed ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s Master of All ability can increase the maximum EP by 50. The Psychology mode of the ability was buffed and now players are able to recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EP) at the first level, and 3 EP every one second (up to a maximum of 250 EPs) at the final level.

The Jiu-jitsu mode has remained the same and it facilitates a 500% increase in EP conversion rate for players and their allies within the range of six meters. The mode switch cooldown time of the active character is fixed at three seconds throughout all the levels.

Chrono

Chrono and his nerfed ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s OB31 nerf has reduced him to merely becoming a shield. The player's movement speed will no longer increase upon activating the ability.

His ability Time Turner can now block up to 800 damage, but players cannot shoot at their enemies from within the force field. The cooldown time is now 180 seconds at the initial level and 120 seconds at the final level.

Who is the stronger Free Fire character after the OB31 update?

K is stronger than Chrono (Image via ff.garena)

After Chrono’s major nerf and K’s buff, there is no doubt as to who is the stronger Free Fire character. Taking into consideration both cooldown time and diversity, K’s ability is far superior to Chrono.

K not only helps with EP recovery, but also increases the EP conversion rate in Free Fire. Using him, players can safely engage in aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches without having to worry about their health.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

