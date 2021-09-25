K vs Moco vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive playstyle?

K, also known as Captain Booyah, is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. He possesses a unique active ability that players can activate whenever the situation calls for it.

Moco and Hayato are both passive Free Fire characters who have their awakened abilities. This article compares the normal abilities of K, Moco and Hayato to determine who is the best for aggressive matches in Free Fire.

The normal abilities of K, Moco and Hayato in Free Fire

K's Master of All ability

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K has the ability, Master of All, which has two modes, namely Jiujitsu and Psychology. This ability helps in restoring 50 EPs and has a cooldown time of only 10 seconds when it comes to mode switching. The Jiujitsu ability increases EP conversion rate by 500% and Psychology mode lets players recover 2 EPs every 3 seconds (up to a maximum of 100 EPs).

Moco's ability, Hacker's Eye

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The passive ability of this Free Fire character is called Hacker’s Eye. It helps players tag the enemies they have shot for only 2 seconds. Players can take part in the Moco: Rebirth event to awaken Moco.

Hayato's Bushido ability

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato also has a passive ability called Bushido. With every 10% depletion in maximum HP, players’ armor penetration increases by 7.5%. The awakened ability of Hayato is called Art of Blades.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Captain Booyah is better than Moco and Hayato in aggressive Free Fire matches (Image via ff.garena)

Since K is an active character, he is naturally more powerful than Moco and Hayato. Moreover, his active ability has two modes that help in boosting the health of players.

In aggressive Free Fire matches, the health of players is depleted quite quickly. Therefore, K is a valuable character as the EPs given by him can be converted to HPs efficiently.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

