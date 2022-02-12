Kelly vs D-Bee vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

Choosing the first character to unlock is a big deal in Free Fire. It will dictate the playstyle and ability to execute various strategies in-game. Although there are many to choose from, Kelly, D-Bee, and Chrono are good first choices.

One provides speed boosts, the other increases accuracy and movement speed, while the last can defend the entire squad. Even though they all have extraordinary abilities, only one is best suited for beginners. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Kelly, D-Bee, and Chrono in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Kelly

Ability

Kelly's ability, Dash, allows users to move faster when sprinting, by 6%. This ability is passive and lasts for the duration of the match.

Combat usage

Kelly has a basic role in combat. Using her speed, players can swiftly navigate the battlefield and escape opponents or chase them down. Additionally, users can even use her to flank the enemy in battle, thanks to the increased speed.

D-bee

Ability

D-Bee's ability, Bullet Beats, grants users accuracy and movement bonuses in Free Fire. When firing and moving, movement speed and accuracy are increased by 15% and 45%, respectively.

Combat usage

D-Bee is best used by those who enjoy shooting from the hip. With the increased movement speed and accuracy, gamers can more easily push opponents while sustaining continuous fire.

Chrono

Ability

Once activated, Chrono's Time Turner creates a force field that can absorb up to 800 damage or last 6 seconds before deactivating. Within the shield, players cannot be attacked or attack targets. The ability has a cooldown of 120 seconds after being used.

Combat usage

Chrono is best used as a defender in Free Fire. The character's ability can protect the entire squad and keep them safe when under fire. Additionally, users who can master his ability can also use him as an aggressive rusher to an extent.

Verdict

Although all three characters are simple enough for beginners to understand, D-Bee provides the most benefits. Users can utilize the character's ability to get better at hip-fire mode without sacrificing accuracy.

Furthermore, given his movement speed bonus, the early-game run-and-run technique can also be executed without any accuracy penalties. In theory, this will allow players to rush opponents without much hassle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer