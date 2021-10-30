Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and monthly income details

The vast audience of Free Fire has provided the path for gamers to take up a role in the field of content creation in multiple languages. Gaming with Kutty Gokul is a famous channel where gamers can get engaging game-related videos in the Tamil language.

The player has 940k subscribers, with almost 7k of these coming within the previous 30 days. Gokul also received 666.637k views in the same time period.

What is Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID is 821845835, and the YouTuber’s statistics for lifetime and ranked games are given below:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul has won 23.16% of his squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has participated in 8085 squad games to date, attaining the booyahs on 1873 occasions and ensuring a win percentage of 23.16%. In this process, he has amassed 23256 kills, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.74.

He has participated in 1539 duo matches and has succeeded in outplaying his opponents on 344 occasions, adding up to a win rate of 22.35%. With close to 4250 kills to his name, the Indian content creator has accomplished a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Kutty Gokul has registered 1056 appearances in the solo games and bettered the opponents in 96 games, sustaining a win ratio of 9.09%. The YouTuber has secured 2224 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

He has 21 victories in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has managed to earn 21 first-place finishes out of 55 squad games this season, which commenced a few days back. This provides him with a win percentage of 38.18%. He has also notched 264 frags while retaining a K/D ratio of 7.76.

Kutty Gokul has featured in a single duo match and only registered two kills.

Note: Kutty Gokul’s stats will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Income

Gaming with Kutty Gokul's earning from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Kutty Gokul’s monthly income is supposedly between $167 - $2.7K. While the reports for the yearly earnings suggest his earnings to be around $2K - $32K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul started his YouTube channel in early 2019 and has found immense success with his content. He currently has close to 450 uploads, with this subscriber count exceeding 940k. Simultaneously, the overall views on the channel are 53.65 million. His most-watched video has accumulated over 1.5 million views.

Edited by R. Elahi