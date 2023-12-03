Lamborghini Wheel in Free Fire: Rewards, price and more

Following a collaboration, Lamborghini-themed content has started to pour into Free Fire, with one of the latest events being the Lamborghini Wheel. It offers players an opportunity to receive an Arrival Animation and a Gloo Wall skin, among other items.

This particular Faded Wheel will operate for two weeks, and gamers can spend diamonds to get the themed rewards. It is the perfect opportunity for Lamborghini fans who want to boast the unique items on the battlefield.

Find more details about the Lamborghini Wheel in the section below.

Lamborghini Wheel event has started in Free Fire

Lamborghini Wheel has commenced in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Lamborghini Wheel commenced in Free Fire on December 3, 2023, and has resulted in the arrival of two Lamborghini-themed items – Lamborghini Drift and Gloo Wall – The Lamborghini Shield.

Like all the other Faded Wheels, you will first have to remove two items from the prize pool you do not require and then start making the spins.

Listed below are all the rewards that are up for grabs inside the Lamborghini Wheel:

Lamborghini Drift

2x Magic Cube Fragment

2x VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Camouflage (Red) Parachute

3x Supply Crate

Gloo Wall – The Lamborghini Shield

3x Armor Crates

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Surfing Through the Stars Skyboard

3x Pet Food

Once you remove the two undesired items, you may make the spins in the event by spending diamonds. Note that the cost incurred for the spins will increase with every subsequent one.

Here are the rules of the event (Image via Garena)

The first spin is priced at nine diamonds, while the subsequent seven will cost you 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499. Accordingly, in 1082 diamonds, you will surely receive the entire prize pool consisting of the Lamborghini Drift and Gloo Wall – The Lamborghini Shield.

Since themed rewards like these are pretty rare and don’t make a return for a long time, you can spend the currency on acquiring these.

However, in case you don’t want to spend a massive amount, you can wait for events like Mystery Shop, which provides in-game cosmetics for a cheap price.

How to access the Lamborghini Wheel in Free Fire

Follow the steps specified below to access the Lamborghini Wheel in Free Fire and receive the exclusive rewards:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire and tap the Luck Royale icon on the screen’s left.

Step 2: You must then select the Lamborghini Wheel event and remove the two undesired items from the prize pool.

Step 3: After you have removed the items, you will be ready to make the spins. Spend the diamonds and draw the rewards.

Once you have received the required items, equip them and flaunt them on the battlefield while playing alongside your friends.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.