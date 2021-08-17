List of all Criminal Bundles released in Free Fire so far

Free Fire offers many enticing and attractive in-game outfits, many of which are often released through the Elite Pass, in-game events, or the Luck Royale. These bundles have become one of the attractions for players.

Some of the earlier outfits have become valuable items in-game because only a few players could obtain them. Garena occasionally reintroduces older items back into the game, allowing users to get cosmetics they previously missed out on.

Top Criminal Bundles, otherwise known as Criminal Bundles, are undoubtedly some of Free Fire's most exquisite and rare outfits.

List of Criminal Bundles in Free Fire

There are five Criminal Bundles in the game:

1) Green Criminal Bundle

Green Criminal Bundle (Image via Sheikh Gaming)

2) Red Criminal Bundle

Red Criminal Bundle (Image via Sheikh Gaming)

3) Purple Criminal Bundle

Purple Criminal Bundle (Image via Sheikh Gaming)

4) Blue Criminal Bundle

Blue Criminal Bundle (Image via Sheikh Gaming)

5) Yellow Criminal Bundle

Yellow Criminal Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Green Criminal bundle was released in late 2018 as part of the event where players had to collect 100 Lucky Stars to obtain it. However, the difficulty of collecting the star meant that only a limited number of players were able to get it.

Then, in early 2019, four other variants — Red, Purple, Blue, and Yellow —were released as a reward in the incubator. Users required a considerable number of diamonds to get all of them. Thus, only a few managed to obtain these bundles.

How to get the Green Criminal bundle in Free Fire

Green Criminal Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The developers recently added back one of the most valuable items — the Green Criminal Bundle — as part of their fourth-anniversary celebration.

Gamers can obtain these exclusive bundles until 20 August. They can spend diamonds in the Raider spin event to fetch the rewards. Readers can follow these steps to access the event and make the spins:

Step 1: You can open the event’s section and then tap the 4th Anniversary tab.

Tap the Go To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, select Raider Spin and press the Go To button.

Step 3: You can make the desired number of normal or special spins.

