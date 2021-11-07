List of all Free Fire characters with active abilities after OB30 update

Free Fire provides its players with a diverse selection of characters that may be employed to achieve the win. The majority of them can be obtained through the in-game shop. Each one, except the two default ones – Primis and Nulla, possesses a unique ability.

The abilities of characters in Free Fire are grouped into two categories: active and passive. The players must manually enable the former, but the latter is always active and effective.

Free Fire: All characters with active abilities in the OB30 update

1) A124 (Thrill of Battle)

The Thrill of Battle converts a total of 60 EP into HP within 4 seconds. After each use, there’s a 10 second cooldown time.

2) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura, restoring five health per second and increasing movement speed by 15%. These last 10 seconds, and there’s a 45-second cooldown period.

3) Chrono (Time Turner)

Chrono’s Time Turner generates a force, blocking 600 damages from enemies and increasing movement speed by 10%. All effects last 5 seconds, after which there’s a cooldown of 220 seconds.

4) Clu (Tracing Steps)

Tracing Steps displays locations of enemies within 70m that are not in prone or squad position. It works for 7.5 seconds, and a cooldown time of 60 seconds is placed upon activation. Enemy positions get shared with teammates as well.

5) Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-diameter healing zone, users and allies who are inside regaining three health points each second. When downed, they can self-recover and revive themselves. It runs for 15 seconds and possesses a 60-second cooldown.

6) K (Master of All)

Master of All increased the maximum number of EPs that players can carry in a match by 50. Additionally, it has two modes: Jiu-jitsu – 500% increase in the EP conversion rate and Psychology – Recover 2 EP per second, up to 150.

The mode switch in the K character has a 3-second cooldown.

7) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave, which damages 5 Gloo Walls in a range of 100m. Each Gloo Wall that the player deploys will increase HP recovery starting from 9 points. This ability has a 40 second period of cooldown.

8) Steffie (Painted Refuge)

Painted Refuge creates graffiti that reduces the explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5%, running for 10 seconds. It takes 45 seconds to cool down.

9) Wukong (Camouflage)

Camouflage of Wukong transforms players into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed, lasting 15 seconds. It ends when they attack any foes. Like all the abilities, it has a cooldown of 200 seconds. However, it concludes if individuals manage to take down an enemy.

10) Xayne (Xtreme Encounter)

Xtreme Encounter of Xayne gives 80 HP temporarily (8 HP decay per second) with 100% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. This functions for 10 seconds and has a 100-second cooldown after the conclusion.

Note: Every ability listed above is at the highest possible level for each of the characters.

