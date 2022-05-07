List of all Garena Free Fire MAX servers in 2022

Garena's rapidly growing popular shooter, Free Fire MAX, is leading the battle royale genre in the mobile gaming market. Content quality is undoubtedly the key reason behind the game's huge success. The developers consistently introduce fresh stuff into the game, which thrills millions of gamers to log in to the BR title every day.

However, entertaining such a gigantic player base would not be possible without multiple servers set up in different regions worldwide. Servers are primarily divided based on the number of users in a particular region on the global map.

There are dedicated teams for the maintenance of each server. These teams circulate particularized content such as regional festival-themed events in Free Fire MAX.

List of Free Fire MAX servers being managed all over the globe in 2022

Servers are prevalent in the FF MAX community because of the distinct in-game events, cosmetics, and various features. However, gamers sometimes desire to explore the maximum content, including the one that has been flowing in other regions as well.

That's why such players keep entering several servers regularly. Notably, Free Fire MAX YouTube content creators are often seen visiting other servers to gather content ideas and feature them on their channels. The following are the 16 servers for Garena's Free Fire Max that are being maintained far globally:

1) Brazil - BR (Instagram - @freefirebr_oficial)

2) India - IND (Instagram - @indiaofficialfreefire)

3) Thailand - TH (Instagram - @freefireth)

4) Indonesia - ID (Instagram - @freefirebgid)

5) Singapore - SG (Instagram - N/A)

6) Bangladesh - BD (Instagram - @freefirebdofficial)

7) Pakistan - PK (Instagram - @freefirepkofficial)

8) United States - US (Instagram - @freefireusofficial)

9) Malaysia - MY (Instagram - @freefiremalaysiaofficial)

10) Vietnam - VN (Instagram - @freefirevnofficial)

11) Mexico/LATAM (Instagram - @freefirelatam)

12) Taiwan (Instagram - @twfreefire)

13) Middle East - MENA (Instagram - @garenafreefiremena)

14) Africa - SSA (Instagram - @freefire.ssa)

15) Europe - EU (Instagram - @freefireofficial.eu)

16) Russia - RU (Instagram - @freefireru)

Here are some more official Free Fire handles on Instagram:

1) Italy - @freefireit_official

2) Nepal - @freefireofficialnp

3) Turkey - @freefiretr.official

4) Philippines - @freefirephofficial

5) Portugal - @freefireptofficial

The servers are distributed according to the number of players in a particular region and considering some other factors as well. Therefore, it is not necessary for a server to be dedicated only to a specific country. There may be multiple regions sharing a single server for the game.

For example, many countries in the Middle East region play Free Fire MAX on the MENA server, Bangladesh and Nepal both play on the Bagladesh server as of now.

Note: The above list is entirely based on the author's own research. It is possible that a few servers do not exist or the existing ones have not been included in the list. Additionally, the Instagram pages mentioned are the official handles.

Edited by Mayank Shete